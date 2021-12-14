Over the weekend, the local entertainment arts industry was action-packed as musicians, instrumentalists, among other personalities were rewarded with accolades for the excellent work done.
The highlight of all events was the fight at the first edition of the Janzi Awards where some artists used the day to vent out their frustrations about the organizers.
To bring you up to speed, Omukunja Atasera and veteran Kadongo Kamu singer Gerald Kiweewa stole news headlines when the former attacked the latter on stage.
Midway through Kiweewa’s performance, he was attacked by Omukunja who demanded for his money Kiweewa allegedly stole from him.
Kiweewa was only saved by his colleagues who rounded up Omukunja, slapped and punched him as the former vanished off the stage like a chicken thief.
When Omukunja Atasera was forced out of the tents, he accused Kiweewa and Phina Mugerwa of stealing the money that Gen. Salim Saleh had given them while in Gulu to help struggling artists uplift themselves.
In a way to add an opinion about the raucous at Janzi awards, NBS TV presenter Robert Ssekidde alias Tuff B says the fight on stage was a total disgrace to the Janzi Awards.
He explained that the fight exposed the organizers and showed signs that the awards are bent on many unsatisfied parties especially the youths who felt cheated.
He asked whoever is behind the awards to have it in mind that the people he used to mastermind the awards ceremony are greedy crooks.
Tuff B further explained that the fight on stage shows that there are underlying problems and challenges between legends in the music industry and the new artists.
Below is Tuff B’s full statement:
The Janzi awards are a great idea, but they can be better if only the awards’ founding parent streamlines some issues better.
The media was shocked by the fight that took place live on stage during the awards ceremony. This was a disgrace to the first-time awards and, a sign that these awards are bent on the “blood” spilled by many unsatisfied parties, especially youth among which include young musicians, young promoters, and many more.
Whoever is behind these awards needs to understand that the likely hood is that the people he or she is using to plan, manage and organize these awards are greedy crooks. I can only imagine that the youth that took their grievances to the stage, were among the lucky few that used their wit to reach the stage. Many more aggrieved ones must be out there. Not that I support what the youth did (of showing some aggression on stage), but their actions should show the awards founder and organizer and all stakeholders that there is a bigger underlying problem for these awards that happened for the first time.
Among several issues that were observed, the faces of these awards are some legendary icons (posing as voices of artists). Most of these faces in reality have lost touch with the industry and are not relevant or influential among artists as they deem themselves to be. Whereas the fact remains that these faces are legends in the industry, it does not mean that they are popular in the industry currently. Some of these faces are the reason why many young artists and young have politicized everything in the industry. The fact that one does not support a political party you support does not mean they cant add valueTuff B