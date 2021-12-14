Over the weekend, the local entertainment arts industry was action-packed as musicians, instrumentalists, among other personalities were rewarded with accolades for the excellent work done.

The highlight of all events was the fight at the first edition of the Janzi Awards where some artists used the day to vent out their frustrations about the organizers.

To bring you up to speed, Omukunja Atasera and veteran Kadongo Kamu singer Gerald Kiweewa stole news headlines when the former attacked the latter on stage.

Midway through Kiweewa’s performance, he was attacked by Omukunja who demanded for his money Kiweewa allegedly stole from him.

Kiweewa was only saved by his colleagues who rounded up Omukunja, slapped and punched him as the former vanished off the stage like a chicken thief.

When Omukunja Atasera was forced out of the tents, he accused Kiweewa and Phina Mugerwa of stealing the money that Gen. Salim Saleh had given them while in Gulu to help struggling artists uplift themselves.

In a way to add an opinion about the raucous at Janzi awards, NBS TV presenter Robert Ssekidde alias Tuff B says the fight on stage was a total disgrace to the Janzi Awards.

Read Also: Janzi Awards 2021: Full List of Winners

He explained that the fight exposed the organizers and showed signs that the awards are bent on many unsatisfied parties especially the youths who felt cheated.

He asked whoever is behind the awards to have it in mind that the people he used to mastermind the awards ceremony are greedy crooks.

Tuff B further explained that the fight on stage shows that there are underlying problems and challenges between legends in the music industry and the new artists.

Below is Tuff B’s full statement: