Rapper Lubwama ‘Navio’ Kigozi tries out the trending Amapiano vibes in his latest release dubbed “Raha”.

Navio has over the years turned himself into a reputable music brand with a huge fan base spread across the world.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic which crippled several artists’ careers, the NavCorp CEO has managed to stay on his feet.

Read Also: Naira Ali opens up on her ‘big crush’ on Navio

With several artistes from different African countries jumping on the South African inspired Amapiano genre, Navio has decided to try it out to.

In his new song ‘Raha’ sang in Swahili, Luganda, and English, he fuses his rap flows in the beats that will most definitely evoke your good vibes.

“Raha” literally translates as “Fun” and it Navio asks you to bring the fun and have a good time.

The beats attract you to dance and the visuals shot by Sasha Vybz give the eye so much to look at. Take a gaze below: