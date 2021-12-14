From the end of last week, singer Sheebah Karungi has been one of the major talking points in the arts industry.

This is due to the rumors that went around revealing she had called it a day with her manager Jeff Kiwa after a period of 8 years working together.

The information that was shared by Jenkins Mukasa sparked mixed reactions amongst local entertainment followers with many predicting uncertainties in Sheebah’s future having departed from one of the best artists managers in the country, if not the best.

A few individuals came out and applauded Sheebah’s move stressing that every good thing comes to an end.

Sharing his view about Sheebah Karungi’s music career, Jenkins Mukasa is positive that if the former TNS singer lands in the good hands of a new management team, she can be bigger than how she is at the moment.

Mukasa went on to predict that by March 2022, Sheebah will have decided about which management team to join since there are several of them asking to manage her.