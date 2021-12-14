Singer Spice Diana has asked Ugandan awards organizers not to nominate her in their respective awards if they feel she does not deserve to win their accolades.

The Source Management singer boldly spoke about the Ugandan awards after the recently held Janzi Awards that left her fuming.

She narrated that overtime, she has won just a handful of the awards in which she has been nominated locally.

She is, however, not surprised of such outcomes because she knows they are held to demoralise some individuals.

Using her online platforms, Spice Diana publicly requested organizers that if they feel she is less talented and doesn’t deserve to win any local award, she shouldn’t be nominated.

She stressed that she will never complain or beg any awards organizers to include her in their awards anymore.

Spice further noted that the awards do not define her music career because her main goal to keep on pushing out good music for her fans and with or without the awards, she will still achieve more as a musician.

If you feel like Spice is not talented and doesn’t deserve any Ugandan award, please do not put me in your awards anywhere. And you won’t see me complain and begging to nominate me anywhere, No No No No! If I deserve it I will get it and if I don’t deserve it, I won’t get it. My career, my future is not based on the awards. With or without the awards, I am still gonna achieve and do music and I will still perform for my fans. However stop organizing awards to put other people down. Stop using people. Spice Diana

Furiously, Spice Diana added that the most frustating thing is that these awards do not have value as they do not come with monetary rewards.

She went ahead to claim that the organizers were paid billions of money to organize the awards but they could not afford to pay artists to perform live.

She explained how her manager was contacted to have her perform on live band but they were offering only Shs.1m hence the fallout.