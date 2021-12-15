We are glad to inform you that celebrated fashion designer Fatumah Nakaziba alias Fatumah Asha is officially off the single’s radar.

The development comes through following the amazing news of her Islamic wedding (Nikka) ceremony that took place earlier on this week.

Fatumah Asha broke the news of getting married to the love of her life through her Instagram account where she shared photos after taking their marriage vows and exchanging rings.

The pair were joined as husband and wife at Kibuli Mosque in a low-key event that only close friends and family members got to learn of.

She then thanked God for having made it this far in their relationship as the only thing that they anticipate is growing their family by giving birth to children.

NIKKA locked in for life Alhamudulillah Fatumah Asha

Congratulations!