The family of singer Roden Y Kabako and his wife Jazira Ddumuna welcomed a bundle of joy on Tuesday 14th December, 2021.

Kabako, real name Yusuf Ssenabulya, and his wife Jazira Ddumuna made their relationship official in April.

In July, they opened up about how they were expecting a baby who would become the second child in their family.

On Tuesday, the Team No Sleep singer announced how his wife had safely given birth to a bouncing baby boy at La Memorial Hospital.

Through his social media handles, Kabako thanked God for blessing them with a child whom he named Tariq Ssenabulya Yusuf.

Asalam Aleikum Warakhumatullahi Wabarakhatuh. Welcoming the General Tariq Ssenabulya Yusuf. Thanks for the nine months caring, this gentleman in not easy my dear, obulumi. World, baby arrived safely, big up at LA Memorial Hospital. Prayers everywhere. Kabako

Congratulations to the couple!