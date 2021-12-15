Team No Sleep singer Roden Y Kabako and his wife Jazira Ddumuna had heads turning with their maternity photoshoot.

Jazira Ddumuna safely gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on Tuesday 14th December, 2021 at La Memorial Hospital.

Kabako, in jubilation mode for becoming a father for the second time, ran to his social media pages to share the good news with his fans and followers.

The Sitani Tonkema singer first shared pregnancy photos showing his wife’s baby bump and he also took part in the photoshoot.

In the photos shot by Alex Proper, Kabako and Jazira, dressed in Abryanz underwear, enjoy themselves without caring who is watching.

We have always known the two lovers for being playful whenever around each other and their vibe is something that many people envy.

Take a gaze at the photos below: