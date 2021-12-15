Track 2 off Nsimbi Music’s 5-track Infinity EP is “Esuubi” – a song for hope and the Ubuntu spirit – and the visuals will amaze you.

“Esuubi” is a song about hope, community, and the Ubuntu spirit written and performed by Nsimbi Music.

Nsimbi is a cross-cultural duo consisting of Ugandan hip-hop pioneer Ernest Nsimbi a.k.a GNL Zamba and American world fusion artist Miriam Tamar.

Nsimbi set out on a mission to create positive, uplifting art through a celebration of Ugandan/East African sounds on the Infinity EP which was released on 19th November, 2021.

“Esuubi” is a Luganda word translated to mean “Hope”. It is an expression of community strength, resilience and encourages open dialogue in conversation so as others don’t suffer alone.

The video shot by Grate Make Films is the second music video off the Infinity EP

Read Also: INTERVIEW | Nsimbi Music on Infinity EP and ‘Mbaga’ success

According to Nsimbi, “Esuubi” visually incorporates the colors; blue, yellow, and red to represent the throat, solar plexus, and root chakras respectively which are most elemental to keep our hope alive.

“It reminds us that together as humanity, we can be each other’s therapy and source of hope, especially in times when it feels like a hopeless drought,” Nsimbi notes.





The scene where Miriam is clad in yellow with flower dancers represents the solar plexus chakra of inner will, motivating everyone from another dimension to let the vibrations of “Esuubi” be felt instinctually.

Many of the villagers wear red to represent the root chakra, connecting to our basic human needs, connection to our home and survival instincts.

Nsimbi adds, “When all of our chakras align, we reach our highest potential and transcend time to become infinite.”

The song was written by Miriam & Ernest Nsimbi during the pandemic to uplift the spirits and vibration.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: