Rubaga Miracle Center Cathedral leader, Pastor Robert Kyanja has asked the public to put Pastor Aloysius Bugingo in serious prayers following his recent act of holding traditional Kwanjula ceremony yet he is still legally married.

In his interview on Sanyuka TV, Pastor Robert Kayanja requested christians to shift their focus from what Pastor Bugingo did because it was not right for the Christian faith.

He went on to plead to all his followers to pray for Teddy Naluswa Bugingo and her children and that he is disappointed in church leaders who don’t pratice what they preach.

Pastor Robert Kayanja stated that all this raucous in Church is brought about by leaders who slid off the basics and rules that should be followed.

He maintained and encouraged the public to stick to the right path according to what the bible teachings say.

Kayanja also stated that the challenge comes when people put much focus on the negative things forgetting that there are several individuals who follow the culprit who is off the right path.