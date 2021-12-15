Rising star Lucky Jo acquires the services of Fresh Bwoy Fik Fameica on the remix of his new song dubbed ‘This And That’.

Lucky Jo, born Lucky Joshua Iisa, has only been on the music scene professionally for less than a year but she is already making his mark in the industry.

Away from his own singles, the 16-year-old has already landed two collaborations with top Ugandan music stars.

His collaboration with Spice Diana dubbed “Mukwano” exposed him to a wider fanbase locally and he has now jumped onto another with Fik.

The new collaboration released a few days ago features Fresh Gang singer Fik Fameica. Is is a remix of his original song dubbed ‘This And That’ which was released in March.

His rise to the active music scene has raised many eyebrows and it is attributed to his talent and management.

He continues to showcase his ability in ‘This And That’ – a slow groove track with hilarious lines from Fik produced by Nessim.

The exciting visuals were directed by the award-winning Sasha Vybz and there is a lot to catch your eye.

Take a gaze: