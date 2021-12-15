Young and promising Top Model Uganda model Sharon Kiyimba Promise will forever cherish the moment she walked the runway at the 2021 Janzi Awards.

The inaugural edition of the Janzi Awards happened in a two day event from Saturday 11th to Sunday 12th December, 2021.

Several Ugandan personalities walked home with accolades at the awards which seek to honour and celebrate artistic and creative excellence of Ugandans in the Creative and Arts Industry.

Among the several models that walked the runway to showcase for different fashion designers on the day was Sharon Kiyimba Promise of Top Model Uganda.

Sharon joined other models who were selected by Joram Muzira of the Joram Model Management agency for the showcase.

This comes just a few months after Sharon and her mentor Doreen Kabareebe were honoured at the recently concluded 2021 International Photo Arena (IPA) awards in Ghana.

Sharon was honoured as the Best Outstanding Upcoming African model while Doreen was honoured as the Best African International Model at the IPA awards.

About Sharon Kiyimba Promise

Born on 28th November, 2003, in Masindi, Sharon Kiyimba Promise is a Ugandan fashion model, a career she professionally kickstarted in 2020.

Raised by a single mother Rebecca Kiyimba, Sharon attended Victor’s Junior Christian School for her primary level.

She is currently attending high school at Exodus College School Wakiso pursuing a combination of Math, Entrepreneurship and Economics (MEE /ICT).

She is inspired by Doreen Kabareebe and she decided to take the same model career path when they met at Kwillz Fraternity where Doreen was the guest of honor.

Sharon remembers asking Doreen to hold her hand and guide her through her modeling journey, something the latter has done with ease thus far.

For guidance, Doreen is always in constant touch with Sharon’s mother who is currently working in Turkey.

On 28th September, 2020, Sharon Kiyimba Promise joined fashion modeling from Black Array Agency in Katwe.

On 26th December, 2020, She worked with Kwillz Fraternity at the Seasonz Fashion Week official premiere.

On 22nd May 2021, Sharon Kiyimba participated in the Top Model Uganda Auditions where she was the first contestant and got a “YES” from all the three judges; Doreen Kabareebe, Sylvia Namutebi, and Flash.

Sharon has recently been nominated in the UG Teen Awards under the category of Best Female Model.