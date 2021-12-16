Zari Hassan bagged the Entrepreneur of the Year and Sophisticated Woman of the Year awards at the 2021 ASEAs.

The African Social Entertainment Awards (ASEA), founded in 2018, celebrate the lifestyle and social entertainment of Africans.

The South Africa based awards aim at appreciating the ever-growing social media industry and giving a factual presentation of Africans lifestyle to other continents.

Winners from the 2021 edition of the awards were announced on Wednesday 15th December 2021 through social media.

SA-based Ugandan socialite, influencer and entrepreneur Zari Hassan managed to win two awards on the night.

Zari was crowned the ‘Sophisticated Woman of the Year’, a category which had other big brands like Thembi, Dilish Mathews, Ms Shally, and Hillary Makaya.

The mother of five also walked away with the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award, beating competition from the likes of Pong Pong, Otunba Doggy, Tamara The Great, among others.

Zari, through her social media, accepted the awards and expressed gratitude for being recognised as the best in the two categories.

Congratulations Zari!