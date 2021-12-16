Mpaka Records singer Katende Andrew Stephen alias Dre Cali is in trouble with his former management team Wyse Technologies Limited for breaching his contract.

Based on the letter cited by this website, Dre Cali is reported to have breached a 5-year contract that he had agreed with the above-mentioned company on purpose that they were to promote his musical talent.

Reading through the intention to sue notice, it states that Dre Cali, who was at the time called ‘Drey 23’, put pen to paper for the contract that was to last from March 27th, 2018 to March 27th, 2023.

The letter goes on to read that having spent about only five months with the management team, Dre threw in the towel and joined Mpaka Records under wrong procedure without laying down the reasons why he part ways.

According to word making rounds, Wyse technologies want a whopping UGX 82m as compesation.

