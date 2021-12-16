Hajara Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana has sent a stern warning to all local awards organizers threatening to drag them to prison if they ever nominate her without her consent.

Spice Diana vowed to imprison local awards hosts on grounds that in most of the local awards that she has been nominated, she never emerges as a winner.

The most recent awards that made her lose her mind are the Janzi Awards where she didn’t win away with any accolade aftering being pooled in over six categories.

This left her very furious to the extent that she came out and bashed the awards, branding them as “fake and useless”, and of no value to the industry.

During an interview with Allan Cruz of the Cruz Xclusive Vlog, she warned awards organizers not nominste if they feel don’t like she deserves to win.

The only local awards I have won here are the Zzina Awards which I won last year and the previous year. Those wins hurt them very much to date. Whoever nominates me in their awards again, I will drag you to prison. That’s the truth. Spice Diana

Spice Diana further explained that for long, she has been quiet about the awards but now she feels enough is enough.

She stated that she will not allow her brand to be used by these awards which are just businesses for the organisers.