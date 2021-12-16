Multi-talented Singer, Songwriter, and music Producer Jamie Culture was discharged from the rehabilitaion center where he had spent several months.

The singer who was forcefully dragged into the rehabilitation center by fellow singer Mesach Semakula and a few other colleagues was spotted chilling with Ashburg Kato upon being discharged.

To confirm the reports, the two posted videos while sharing a good moment and Jamie appeared to be in a good condition.

Rumor spreading indicates that Ashburg Kato could have turned into Jamie Culture’s manager but all that is still speculation.