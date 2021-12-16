One-hit wonder Lady Mariam was dragged to CID police in Kibuli by her sister known as Swabura for failing to pay a debt amounting to UGX7m.

While at the CID headquaters in Kibuli, Swabura explained that the debt accumulated during the period she was abroad.

During her stay overseas, Swabura narrated, she always sent Lady Mariam money to buy her a plot of land.

Lady Mariam was also tasked to start the construction of Swabura’s house on her behalf which she would complete upon her return to Uganda.

Upon Swabura’s return, however, Lady Mariam started playing funny tricks, selling to her different stories concerning the money she always sent from abroad.

When the two failed to agree, Lady Mariam is said to have involved police and had even arranged to arrest Swabura.

Lady Mariam’s act then forced Swabura to run to the CID police headquaters in Kibuli where she filed a new case against the faded singer.

Swaburah wants her sister to be arrested so that she can produce the money she mishandled.