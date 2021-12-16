On Wednesday, through her social media pages, bedridden Kenyan singer Akothee requested her fans to include her in their prayers because her sickness is getting worse.

Recently, Kenyan self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers Esther Akoth a.k.a Akothee was hospitalized.

The singer who was accused by some of her relatives of faking the illness condemned them as she revealed her battle with nerve injury.

“I am swollen due to the struggle with sleepless nights of pain. I am afraid to go to bed because I wake up feeling some numbness in my fingers. This situation is scary for me,” she said.

According to health experts, nerve injury occurs when a nerve is compressed or injured by the surrounding tissues such as tendon, bones and muscles.

As a result, the neck, shoulder, and limbs are most likely to suffer from the pinched nerve which most often leads to pain, numbness and less sensation in the affected area.

According to a photo shared on her Twitter account on Wednesday, the self-styled Madam Boss is in terrible condition at an undisclosed hospital, fighting for her life.

Akothee shared the photo of herself on a hospital bed, in a really worrying state, and revealed how the situation is getting worse

She tweeted, “Remember me in prayers, I can’t even lift my head it’s getting worse. God above All.” She then took to IG where she wrote:

I can’t describe what is eating me up, but it keeps doing it’s thing at the worst moment of time. We have been here since Saturday and this is our jamhuri celebration. Today I can lift my head. Akothee

Fans have already sliding in their prayers to the Creator to help Akothee get back on her feet and back to her good life.

We wish her a quick recovery!