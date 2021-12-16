Congratulations are in order for Uganda’s Sheilah Gashumba who was crowned best Influencer of the Year at the 2021 ASEA awards on Wednesday.

The African Social Entertainment Awards (ASEA), founded in 2018, celebrate the lifestyle and social entertainment of Africans.

The Mzansi based awards aim at appreciating the ever-growing social media industry and giving a factual presentation of Africans lifestyle to other continents.

The 2021 ASEAs happened on Wednesday 15th December, 2021. The awards were dished out through social media.

Uganda was represented by Zari Hassan and Sheilah Gashumba who were nominated in different categories.

They locked horns in the Influencer of the Year category and fans had to vote for whom they thought was a better influencer this year.

The 25-year-old NBS TV presenter, socialite, and influencer was the youngest nominee in the hugely contested for category on the night.

By the end of the night, Sheilah had been crowned the winner in the category.

She beat competition from fellow countrywoman Zari Hassan, Nelisiwe Sibiya, Hillary Makaya, Zim Finest Lips, and Zim Laughter.

Congratulations Sheilah!