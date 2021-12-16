While appearing live on the UnCut Kalakata show, Zahara Totto seemed out of control, speaking sluggishly and out of context, as if she was drunk.

For many years, NBS TV and NXT Radio presenter Nalumansi Zahara Totto has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

When the self-styled Gossip Field Marshal is not spilling the controversial gossip about other celebrities, she is making some for herself.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Zahara seems to have walked on set with her mind under influence of alcohol or some other substance.

Read Also: Zahara Totto smokes weed and wets her bed and – uncle reveals

She hardly stood still on her feet, struggling to get hold of her stance, and even the words that came out of her mouth required a bit of PG.

Whilst in an argument with the co-host of the show Kawalya Kayz, Zahara Totto hurled out some obscenities including the K-word.

At some point, Kayz is forced to shut up and appears to be in shock of Zahara’s state of mind and the manner in which she was carrying herself.

The video is making rounds on social media and has attracted comments from the netizens, mostly harsh, with several calling her out to apologise to the viewers for disrespecting them to that extent.

Take a gaze at the video below: