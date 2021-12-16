Singer Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo alias Cindy Sanyu is full of praise for the love of her life Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku having legalized their marriage last weekend.

The heavily pregnant Cindy Sanyu can’t keep calm about how she feels for her hubby and she continues to express her affection for him.

She took to her Instagram and wrote stating that with all the legal marital ceremonies having been excuted, she now feels fully loved by the best husband in the world.

She noted that at the moment, she feels beautiful like a queen, protected and loved, to the fullest.

You make me feel beautiful, protected and loved. @1prynce thank you for being mine. Cindy Sanyu

The newlywed couple is expecting to welcome their first child anytime soon and its predicted that Cindy might give birth before the end of this year.