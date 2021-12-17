Zari Hassan continues to extend her reign as the most followed Ugandan on Instagram after notching 10 million followers.

Social media has over the years become a daily part of most people’s lives with most using it as a means of communication, entertainment, business, etc.

Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube seem to be the most SM popular apps amongst Ugandans.

South Africa based Ugandan socialite, influencer, and businesswoman Zari Hassan takes her place as the queen of Instagram.

It has taken Zari just about eight months to add 1 million followers to the 9 million she had in April to become the most followed Ugandan.

Zari shared the good news on Thursday through a post in which she said it has not been easy to reach 10 million followers.

She thanked her fans for making it happen.

I would like to take this very unique opportunity to thank all my loved ones, without forgetting all those who have the 10M, you will say I am serving Sele Bonge Birian. Guys 10M is not a joke, I say thank you so much ha. It’s not love, it’s the affection of the highest quality. I love you so so much baby10M for the big one. Thank you so much for the love. Zari Hassan

Zari now leads the list of the most followed Ugandan celebrities ahead of:

Masaka Kids Africana (1.3m)

Eddy Kenzo (1.2m)

Spice Diana (1.2m)

Doreen Kabareebe (1.2m)

Sheebah (1.1m)

Winnie Nwagi (1m)

Lydia Jazmine (1m)

Zari’s youngest children Princess Tiffah and son Prince Nillan already have 2.9m and 1.3m IG followers respectively.

Congratulations Zari!