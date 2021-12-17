After a perfect 2021, Swangz Avenue star Azawi, real name Priscilla Zawedde, seems destined for an even better 2022 after Audiomack listed her as one of the top African acts to watch next year.

Audiomack, an African music streaming giant, earmarks the best talents from Africa each end of year for its users to take note heading into the new year.

Through their online blog by UK based Afrobeats Dj Edu, a list of the 5 biggest new movers of Afrobeats was released.

The list includes Moelogo, Eugy (both of Nigerian descent), Ngobile (South African), Bruce Melodie (Rwandan), and Ugandan sweetheart, Azawi.

Just a few days ago, Azawi was crowned Uganda’s Best Female Artist of 2021 at the inaugural Janzi Awards.

The Ache For You singer also won the accolades in the Best Album, and Best Afrobeat Song categories at the same awards.

On 9th October, 2021, Azawi released her debut album ‘AFRICAN MUSIC‘. It streamed Number One in Africa on Apple Music for over a week.

The 16-track album has since attracted so much attention of the music lovers across the world, and is described as one of the very best this year in africa.

Uganda native Azawi is an Afrobeats singer-songwriter with a great ear for percussion, likely because she fell in love with music after frequenting dance festivals as a child, joining a dance troupe back in 2005. Initially starting her foray into the music industry proper as a songwriter for other artists, she’s recently stepped into her own, making music deeply inspired by her Ugandan background. DJ Edu, BBC Radio 1Xtra

We can’t wait to see what she is cooking for the new year. Fingers crossed!