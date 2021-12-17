Singer-turned-actress Evelyne Nakabiira alias Evelyne Lagu might have dealt Promoter Vegas with a mega blow of his life following her latest revelation that she tried loving him but her heart failed.

The ailing singer who announced her return to stage last weekend might have left Promoter Vegas heartbroken after she yet again turned down his request to be an item.

Speaking in an interview, the “Ogumanga” singer disclosed that Vegas has on several occasions been asking to become lovers but she found it hard.

She revealed that she even forced herself to fall in love with him but her heart declined.

She added that the other factor that stopped her from falling in love with Promoter Vegas is their age difference because Vegas is still a young man who needs to get a younger wife with whom they will start a family together.

Evelyne Lagu went on to stress that since she is still battling with heart and kidney complications, even though she falls in love with Vegas, it will be very difficult for them to give birth to little ones.