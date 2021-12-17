If you are below 30-years-old, scrap Irene Ntale off your hit list as she is not interested in young boys anymore.

As a celebrity, your DMs will always be filled with texts from people from all walks of life, asking all the weird questions and some begging for love.

Singer Irene Ntale is no stranger to the above. Since breaking onto the music scene several years ago, she has been a sight to marvel.

Her unique voice, music, and beauty is desired by most men in the country but it seems it’s the young boys whose attention she has caught the most lately.

The 32-year-old former Swangz Avenue singer is, however, not as interested in the youngins who hit up her DMs.

Through her Twitter, Ntale made it clear that she is not willing to “spoil” young boys below 30 anymore and hence they should avoid hitting her DM.

Young boys and I mean below 30 please don’t hit on me munveko! I will spoil you for nothing — Miss Ntale (@Irenentale) December 14, 2021

Well, seems like a killer pass for older men. Get busy!