Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja, popularly known as Pallaso, looks to end 2021 on a high note with ‘Nkwesunga’, a collaboration on which he features Da Breakers.

Just like 2020, 2021 has been a year to remember for Pallaso as he has been on top of his music game and showbiz.

The self-styled King Of The East has lived up to the billing, dropping several hit songs since January and he is not about to stop.

In his new release dubbed ‘Nkwesunga’, Pallaso provides a platform for Da Breakers, a new talented trio on the scene.

“Nkwesunga” is a Luganda word translated to mean “I’m Excited About You”. It is a love song that you would dedicate to your lover.

Pallaso showcases his songwriting skills on the lyrics which would melt any woman’s heart.

The audio was produced by Hash Beats and Mastered by HerbertSkillz whereas the visuals were directed by Grate Make Films.

Take a gaze below: