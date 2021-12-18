Musician Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye StarBoss has requested his followers to put him in their prayers as he is battling a strange illness.

Big Eye made the request as he shared a photo while bedridden on drip being administered a bottle of water.

He, however, didn’t disclose what he is battling but we hope when he gets better he will reveal to the public which disease had put him down to the extent of requesting prayers from his fans.

Finally, I have been admitted. Need your prayers guys#SaYYes Big Eye

When he shared the photo a couple of his followers sent him venomus words that we can’t say here but only to direcr you his comment section.

Quick recovery Big Eye StarBoss!