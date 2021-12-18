Media personality Karitas Karismbi has revealed that before she got hooked up with the love of her life, she first prayed to God to give her a responsible husband.

Nalongo Karitas opened up about her relationship life as she narrated how she got in touch with the father of her children.

She disclosed that when she took a break from media, she soaked herself in prayer and asked God for a loving, caring, good-looking, and responsible man after realizing that she indeed needed a man in her life before she resumed to her career.

While I had a break from my media career, I asked God for man. At that time, I felt that I needed it to happen before I resumed my career Karitas

Read Also: Ronnie McVex and Karitas Karisimbi finally back together on the same show

While I had a break from my media career, I asked God for man. At that time, I felt that I needed it to happen before I resumed my career – Karitas, Media Personality#MwasuzeMutya pic.twitter.com/nWWTpRlVXe — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) December 17, 2021

She went ahead to note that as she looked for a husband, she wanted someone who was ready to have children. She added that she did not care about whether he would first propose to her or not but someone ready to take good care of their children.

I wanted to meet someone who was ready to have children. It did not matter whether he first proposed or not. I needed him to be ready to care for his children. After I asked God for such a man, the almighty delivered. Karitas