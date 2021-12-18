Based on a leaked voice note that is making rounds on social media, singer Prince Omar is heard confirming responsibility of Grace Khan’s newly born baby.

While Prince Omar spoke to Grace Khan’s friend who was advising them to have a closed door meeting, he eventually revealed that truly the two dated and had sexual relations.

The Bajikweka singer further stressed that he was not prepared to be the dad to Grace Khan’s baby as he asked her to abort the child but she refused.

He noted that the child was going to be a problem to him and since all that took place he maintained that even though the child came into existance, he will only provide her with some items but remain just friends and nothing much.