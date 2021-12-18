Going forward, rising talent Sama Sojah will be under Jeff Kiwa’s management according to a statement issued by his music label RedZone Music.

The past couple of days have had headlines dominated by Jeff Kiwa and Sheebah’s alleged fallout.

Rumors have had it that the two Team No Sleep masterminds fellout over ownership of the Munyonyo mansion and other money related issues.

Reportedly, Sheebah then decided to part ways with Jeff who has been her major pushing force for the last over eight years.

Neither Sheebah nor Jeff have publicly commented on the matter but we understand that Sheebah is already laying strategies to stay afloat post Jeff Kiwa.

New developments also reveal how the music manager is also looking for the next ship to sail on and has already recruited Sama Sojah.

Sama Sojah, real name Kizito Ivan Tony, has been around for a couple of years but his brand gas not yet had that huge breakthrough despite his sweet vocals and exceptional songwriting skills.

He hopes to make his major mark on the big scene now having agreed terms with Jeff Kiwa, if we are to go by a statement from RedZone Music.

The statement notes that Jeff will henceforth act as Sama’s manager although he will stay under the RedZone music label.

RedZone Music is run by Melo who facilitates Sama Sojah’s music related activities including welfare, studio time and visuals.

Jeff Kiwa Credit: Jeff Kiwa Credit: Jeff Kiwa

That will continue going on but Jeff Kiwa will now be in charge of bookings, Public Relations, promotions, among other projects.

We at Rezone Music find nothing more satisfying than helping Sama Sojah reach heights of success in his musical career. It is based on this aspiration that we are appointing Jeff Kiwa to join our management team based on his PR skills, excellent negotiation skills and a rich background, and undoubtable Artist Management Skills. None of the previous musicians have failed to find success in their market genre due to his influence and individual contribution. A formal communication will be transmitted through the available communication channels by Redzone Music in confirmation of his appointment into this role. It is my humble request that we give him all the relevant support in executing his responsibilities. Melo, RedZone Music

Melo is the CEO at RedZone Music which is the power house of Sama Sojah Music. Melo is also known in the music circles for his influence in helping local artistes get performance gigs abroad.