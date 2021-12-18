Nation media presenter Ruth Kalibbala left a church congregation in shock when she gave a testimony of how she struggled to give birth to boys.

While giving her testimony, the mother of seven stressed that before she gave birth to boys she struggled a lot and prayed often.

She narrated that when she gave birth to three daughters, she prayed very often for her fourth pregnancy to have a boy.

She disclosed that she even went to church to seek blessings to welcome baby boy but unfortunately she welcomed a baby girl.

On her fifth pregnancy, she again returned to church seeking blessings for a baby boy and the story didn’t change.

The most intriguing time was during her sixth pregnancy whereby the doctors told her she had a miscourage.

Fortunately, God answered her prayers and she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy who brought her much joy and happiness.

Thereafter, she got a seventh pregnancy and luckily enough God blessed her with a baby boy again.