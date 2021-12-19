Media personality and socialite Anita Fabiola Kyarimpa has laughed off rumors alleging that her relationship with Mark Ronald is on the rocks.

Running through Fabiola’s social media pages, it’s hard to land on a recent photo or video of her lover Mark Ronald.

Keeping her man away from her social media could be her new way of doing things lately but netizens are already asking the hard questions.

There have been rumors that the two could have fallen out and Mark Ronald is already seeing someone else.

Over the weekend, Galaxy FM shared a photo of Mark Ronald chilling with another lady, both with matching shoes, and added the caption, “Maybe this is why Fabiola is nolonger posting him.”

When Fabiola came across the tweet, she wondered where the rumors are coming from and why people want her relationship to end in tears.

On Sunday, she shared the screenshot of Galaxy FM’s tweet and added the caption, “You want it to end in tears so bad?”

You want it to end in tears so bad ? pic.twitter.com/lVAngp6Ge2 — #FabiolaBeauty (@Anitahfabiola) December 19, 2021

Mark asked Fabiola to be his wife in August 2021. In November, they celebrated the 3rd year of their relationship.