Off Jose Chameleone’s yet to be released “I Am Joseph” album is “Forever”, a love song which has easily found its way up the music charts.

Released months ago, “Forever” has become a favorite for many local music lover and the visuals will most definitely add fuel to the fire.

Chameleone’s multilingual skills have always come in handy since he broke onto the scene over two decades ago.

In the new song, he brings the old playbook into the equation as he mixes Luganda, English, and a little bit of Patois.

The audio was produced by Yaled and Ian Pro who gave it a blend of both the local and urban Afrobeat feel to please both listeners.

Multi-talented Sasha Vybz completes the cast on the project as he adds his spice to the visuals which remind you of the “mafia love” movie scenes.

The old skool coloring creates the uniqueness around the video and everyone in the cast played his role almost to perfection.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: