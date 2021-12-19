In their new song dubbed “Mambo Sawa Sawa”, Destiny Africa Choir preach the gospel as they assure believers that things will get better.

For over two years, so many people’s livelihoods across the world have been affected immensely since the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Many have lost their lives, relatives, jobs, hope, among many other things and the pandemic shows no signs of coming to an end.

Despite the slim hope that the Covid-19 vaccines have tried to bring back, there is still a general feeling of uncertainty amongst the masses.

There is need to give hope to your neighbour in any possible way and that’s why Destiny Africa Orphanage Choir did in their new song.

Bishop Arnold Muwonge’s Destiny Africa Orphanage Choir refurbished Ruth Wamuyu’s “Mambo Sawa Sawa” song for their new project.

They gave the song – many of us have sung for several years – a fresh vibe, and the visuals are also full of life.

“Mambo Sawa Sawa” is a gospel song and the title translates as “Things are getting better.” The visuals bring back hope and urge you to praise God.

Watch the visuals below:

What do you think about the project?