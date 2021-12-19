First son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has paid respect to the late Good Lyfe singer Mowzey Radio stressing that his musical talent was unmatched.

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba made the praising remarks about the late singer through his Twitter account where he noted that Radio was a true patriot.

He added that he was also a nationalist who the nation dearly misses.

Read Also: “I answered Radio’s questions long ago, let’s discuss something else” – Washington

Rest in peace my brother Mowzey Radio. You were a true patriot and nationalist! Your musical talent could not be challenged. We miss you. Rest In Peace brother. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Rest in peace my brother Mowzey Radio. You were a true patriot and nationalist! Your musical talent could not be challenged. We miss you! Rest in peace brother!! pic.twitter.com/1KHaRejLhY — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) December 18, 2021

Mowzey Radio breathed his last on 1st February, 2018 due to injuries sustained in a bar brawl at De Bar, Entebbe.

May his soul continue resting in peace!