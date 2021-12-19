Suzan Makula does not regret falling in love with Pastor Aloysious Bugingo who she says has given her everything she ever dreamed of.

A few weeks ago, Suzan Makula got closer to becoming Mrs. Bugingo after introducing the Canaan Land House of Prayer Ministries pastor Aloysious Bugingo to her parents.

Their relationship has always been faced with criticism mainly because Bugingo is still legally married to his longtime wife Teddy Bugingo.

Suzan has been caught in the crossfire between Teddy and Aloysious’ fans but she says she does not regret any of her decisions.

While speaking about their relationship during an interview, she explained that she was aware that Pastor Bugingo was married before deciding to settle with him.

She said that she was impressed by Bugingo’s support and love that he showed her, and how he has endlessly treated her like a princess.

“Many people wonder why I chose to settle with Bugingo but I am blessed to have him. He has shown me, unending love,” Makula noted.

She added, “He provides support to my family and friends. Why would I leave someone who has given me anything I used to dream about.”

The two will reportedly walk down the aisle soon!