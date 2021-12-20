At just 31-years-old, Fashionpreneure Brian Ahumuza popularly known as Abryanz won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Buzz Teenz Awards 2021.

The 15th edition of the Buzz Teenz Awards happened on Sunday 19th December, 2021. It was streamed live online as several celebrities won awards.

In addition to the several nomination categories, the Lifetime Achievement Award was set aside to recognise the hard work of a few exceptional personalities.

Abryanz, the proprietor of Abryanz Clothing and Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards, was honoured with the prestigious accolade.

Although one may argue that the millennial is indeed young, what you cannot argue with are the trail of remarkable changes instigated in Uganda’s fashion industry by him.

From his unmistakable styling feats to which every artist in Uganda can testify, to the biggest red carpet event Africa has ever known – the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards – recently reviewed by Spice Diana as the most organized and representative Awards she knows, referring to the Red carpet as “Classy”, Abryanz has done it all.

Abryanz thanked his fans through an appreciation post on his social media pages. He preached equality, sustainability, representation and global presence as part of the picture he paints in his mind about Uganda’s fashion industry.

We are striving for better representation for ourselves and the generations to come. They should never have to kill their dreams to do usual jobs in the name of “playing it safe”. This is also a career, this is also a life, this is equally a rewarding dream. Abryanz

Congratulations Abryanz!