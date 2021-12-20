We look at the full list of winners of the 2021 Buzz Teenz Awards which marked the 15th edition of Uganda’s longest running awards.

The BTAs returned in the 15th edition on Sunday 19th December, 2021. The event was sreamed live with with a small invite-only guest list.

Hosted MC Ollo and Daddy Simz, the awards event went on smoothly with a few guests who attended in person including winners, nominees, and other celebrities.

Some of those included the Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi, Shalom Namagembe Kyagulanyi, Anita Kalule, Nyangoma of the Triplets Ghetto Kids, E- Iconz from South Africa, etc.

Vinka, Zex Bilangilangi, Fik Fameica, Liam Voice , An-Known, Pia Pounds, Aroma, among other artistes performed.

Swangz Avenue’s Azawi was the biggest winner of the day with 5 accolades. MC Kats and Abryanz won lifetime recognition awards for their works.

Below is a full list of winners!

Buzz Teenz Awards 2021 Winners

Artist of the year – Azawi

Teenz Male Artist – Pallaso

Teenz Female Artist – Azawi

Teenz Hottest Song Writer – Azawi

Teenz Next Big Thing – Brennan Baby

Teenz Breakout artist – Liam Voice

Teenz Hottest Song of the year – ‘Slow Dancing’ by Azawi

Teenz Flyest video – ‘Slow Dancing’ by Azawi

Teenz Hottest Collabo – ‘Abeggume’ by DJ Ali Breezy ft Eezzy

Teenz Gospel song – ‘Mbeera’ by Levixone ft Grace Morgan

Teenz Hottest TikToker – Mickey Seems 2 Funny

Teenz Hottest Radio Station – XFM

Teenz Hottest Radio program – Xplosion on XFM

Teenz TV Station – NBS TV

Teenz Hottest TV Show – NBS After 5

Teenz Fashion Star – Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi

Teenz Hottest Audio Producer – Nessim

Teenz Hottest TiktTok Sound – ‘Omwana Wabandi’ by Daddy Andre

Teenz Cultural Icon by Reach A Hand Uganda – Naava Grey

Congratulations to all the winners!