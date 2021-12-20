Cindy Sanyu’s collabo with Lady Kola titled “Muhaba” was voted the Best International Collaboration at the South Sudan Music Awards.

The year 2021 will forever be one to remember for Ugandan singer Cinderella Sanyu for all the achievements she collected.

Just a few weeks ago, Cindy officially became Mrs. Okuyo after walking down the aisle with her lover Mr. Prynce Joel Atiko Okuyo.

Cindy, who is also the Uganda Musicians Association president, is also heavily pregnant with Prynce’s child and is expected to give birth soon.

Musically, she might have hit the breaks to concentrate on her motherhood but her past projects are still winning her awards.

On Sunday 19th December, 2021, the former Blu*3 songstress’ collaboration with South Sudanese songstress Lady Kola was awarded as the best International Collaboration at the South Sudan Music Awards 2021.

The dancehall song “Mahaba” – released on 27th June, 2021 – collected the most votes in the category to win the award. Cindy shared the good news through her social media.

Congratulations Cindy and Lady Kola!