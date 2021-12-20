In Bobi Wine’s new song “Ogenda”, which is inspired by KadongoKamu artiste the late Christopher Ssebaduka, he sings about human rights violation, lawlessness, and abuse of democracy.

“Ogenda” is a Luganda word translated into “You’re Going/Leaving”.

Like it has been in his recent songs, the Firebase boss sings about how the current regime has lost its cause and how it has stuck to power.

Upon release of the song, Bobi Wine through social media dedicated it to the president whom he terms as “Dictator Museveni”.

“OGENDA is another one of the many revolutionary songs…shows some of the atrocities being committed on the people of Uganda..It highlights the continuing human rights violations,lawlessness and abuse of democracy,” reads part of the video description on YouTube.

Bobi acknowledges picking the inspiration of his new project from legendary Kadongo Kamu artiste Christopher Ssebaduka.

The visuals are a patch up of different videos showing police brutality and other atrocities that have reportedly been inflicted on different Ugandans over the recent years.

The video also features 360 shots of Bobi Wine in an indoor studio, guiding his lyrics with facial expressions while looking straight in the camera to emphasize the message in the song.

Bobi’s close associates and friends in the struggle including producer Sir. Dan Magic, Yung Mullo, among others feature in the video.

