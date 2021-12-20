Singer Qute Kaye has opened up on how some celebrities buy awards from the organisers just to win the bragging rights for their brands.

In the recent few days, there have been several awards in which artistes, celebrities, and other personalities have been rewarded for their exceptional work.

The Janzi Awards, however, have attracted so much criticism from some key players in the entertainment industry with some punching holes in their intent and awarding criteria.

Spice Diana in particular has bitterly reacted to not being awarded at the Janzi Awards because she feels she had a good year musically.

She has since advised all local awards organisers to ignore her name whenever making nominations or risk being sued.

Read Also: I’II imprison whoever nominates me without my consent – Spice Diana

Other artistes like Eddy Kenzo who have been waving the Ugandan flag abroad, winning international awards in which they’ve been nominated, have flopped in the local awards.

This has raised a few eyebrows with some people questioning how that is possible.

Another singer Qute Kaye has come out to reveal how some of these awards are not given on merit but are rather bought by the artistes.

The Ginkese singer says there are celebrities that pay to have their names read out as winners in different categories just so they can have the bragging rights.