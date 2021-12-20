USA-based Ugandan singer Naira Ali has added her name to the ever-growing list of artistes who are discontented with the local awards organizers.

For over a week, several key stakeholders in the entertainment industry have aired their discontent in the local awarding systems which are said to have had unclear intentions.

The online protests were sparked off by the Janzi Awards at which, according to a few artistes, many of the winners did not deserve to win.

Spice Diana has been the most vocal about the matter and has even asked all local awards organizers never to nominate her again in their awards.

During an interview, another singer Qute Kaye also acknowledged the fact that some artistes buy awards so as to win the bragging rights for their brands.

On Sunday, through her Facebook page, Naira Ali also mocked the local awards. In her post, she calls upon fellow artistes who did not won awards to organize their own awards and reward themselves.

She wrote, “Naye nange nja kwatayo mikwano jange nga Shifah Musisi ne Grace Nakimera ne Naava Grey tukole yo Awards zaffe naffe tuzegabire nebakyali baffe mpozi nabo abasobola ozigula obuguzi. Kuba ndaba Awards zakuno zona bweziri.”

Translated: “I will also get my friends like Shifah Musisi, Grace Nakimera, and Naava Grey and we shall organize our awards and reward them to ourselves and a few friends, and maybe those who will be able to buy them. It seems that’s how all local awards are.”