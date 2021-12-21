In a fierce Snapchat war of words, NTV presenter Etania Mutoni is up in full gear against Azawi’s manager Sir. Jaylor for allegedly trash talking Muchachos parties.

When she is not entertaining viewers at the Serena based TV station, Etania is doing her job at Muchachos, organising parties around the city.

Jaylor Birungi a.k.a Sir Jaylor is a talent manager managing one of the finest talents in Africa today, Azawi. She also organises a few events around town.

In a series of Snaps sent out on Monday, Etania attacked Jaylor for alleging that Isram Wamala and Bijou called out police on her to get her arrested.

Isram and his wife Bijou Fortunate are the brains behind Muchachos, a renowned events company that is popular for organising the best parties in Kampala.

Etania reveals how Jaylor has been attacking Isram and Bijou on her different social media platforms and trash talking the parties they organise.

The NTV Mix Show presenter also alleges that the insults Jaylor has been dishing out towards the couple and herself are too nasty and not befitting of her stature.

Etania then questions how Jaylor can go ahead to soil her reputation with such nasty words yet she represents a big brand.

She also threatens Jaylor saying that if these events she keeps trash talking stop playing Azawi’s music, it will be her loss and hence she should start thinking better about her actions.

Etania further dares Jaylor to clean up her wardrobe and start attending parties with the rich boys of Kampala for more exposure.

The Snapchat battle has also attracted the attention of several other socialites and bloggers including Senga Acid who seems to have rubbed Etania the wrong way with her comments.

This is a war that might not end anytime soon and you better beware not to catch a stray bullet! Keep out.