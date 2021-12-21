Ugandan singer Brenda Naluzige, popularly known as Minayo, continues her quest for a comeback onto the big scene with exciting visuals of her new song dubbed “Self Service”.

Now signed to Fenda Republic, singer Minayo is steadily returning to the music charts following her long spell out of business.

In the last three months, Minayo has released three projects already including Bamusakata, Rastaman, and Self Service.

Before that, she had spent over a year without dropping new music, very much to the discontent of her fans.

She seems ready to satisfy her fans’ needs this year and she is doing so with versatility. Her new song “Self Service” is a different taste of her art.

The song produced by One Blessing has an Afro-beat feel blended with the traditional Kiganda drums and flow.

A bit of the almost forgotten Bax-Ragga in the song have you rising to your feet to shake your body and have fun as you enjoy her trademark voice.

Minayo showers her lover with all the beautiful words in the lyrics, making the song a perfect dedication to your significant other.

The visuals directed by Allan Soja were shot on one location but the director showcases his skills by putting camera angling, lighting, and coloring to use to give the viewer much more to look at.

Take a gaze at the video below and let us know what you think: