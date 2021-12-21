Spice Diana says that her outburst about the Janzi Awards should not be translated as hate for Azawi because she deserves to win for her hard work.

The biggest revelation that has happened in Ugandan music for the past two years is Priscilla Zawedde a.k.a Azawi.

The Swangz Avenue star has blessed us with several hit songs and a magical album ‘African Music‘ in a very short span.

Her quick rise to stardom, however, seems to have taken the shine away from some top stars in the country and a few are catching feelings. Or are they?

Azawi has been winning most of the awards in which she has been nominated this year including the Janzi Awards and the Buzz Teenz Awards.

She already has seven awards to her name including Artiste of the Year accolades all won in the past few weeks.

Since the Janzi Awards happened, a couple of artistes have contested for a few of categories which were won by Azawi.

They say some of these accolades, especially the Artiste of the Year category, deserved to be won by someone else like Kenzo who has been winning big in the international awards this year.

Spice Diana in particular has been so vocal on social media where she expressed her dissatisfaction with local awards organisers and warned them never to nominate her again.

Her rants have been interpreted differently with some critics noting that she is just frustrated that a new kid on the block is taking her place in the industry.

But she thinks not! And she maintains that her problem is not with the Swangz Avenue star but rather the criteria local awards use to nominate and reward artistes.

Spice says that Azawi deserves to win whatever she has won but she won’t stop alerting artistes to avoid being exploited by business oriented awards organisers.