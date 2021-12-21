On Monday 21st December, 2021, singer Reagan Muhairwe a.k.a Ray G and his wife Annabell Twinomugisha lost their newly born daughter Kim.

On Tuesday 7th December, 2021, the Muhairwe’s were filled with joy after Annabell pushed her second baby in a space of a year.

Baby Kim was the family’s second bundle of joy after they welcomed their first child on 13th January, 2021.

The family have been happy about their new addition until on Monday when Annabell had to check into hospital because the baby wasn’t feeling fine.

Through Twitter, Annabell revealed that her baby was not well. “Leaving your home to go to the hospital because your baby isn’t well is the worst,” she tweeted on Monday afternoon.

It was then later on announced that her bundle of joy had kicked the bucket, bringing a sad cloud among her family, relatives, friends, and followers.

According to different sources, the baby had difficulty in breathing, a complication which could have led to her death.

We stand with the Muhairwe’s in these trying times. May baby Kim’s soul rest in peace!