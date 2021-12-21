In the last two weeks, Azawi has collected a total of eight awards and, like her fans, she is loving the smell of early success.

On 1st November, 2019, Priscilla Zawedde a.k.a Azawi was officially signed as a Swangz Avenue artiste after several years hustling underground.

Her recruitment raised a few eyebrows especially because not much had been heard of her in the music circles until that point.

It took the Swangz Avenue CEO Julius Kyazze just a few studio sessions to spot Azawi as the next big thing in Ugandan music and two years later, it is reality.

With her very first song Quinamino, Azawi won over several hearts. Her voice, lyricism, and humble personality did the magic.

Read Also: Azawi listed among top 5 African stars to watch in 2022

She continued to make her point, showcasing her vast talents on the 5-track Lo Fit E.P which was released on 28th February, 2020.

It is easy to fall in love with the person that she is – and if not, the charm of her artistry will definitely have you hooked and dragged all the way through the sea of her uniqueness.

On 9th October, 2021, Azawi released the ‘African Music’ album and with it, she has proved whoever doubted her talent wrong.

It’s hard to pick a favorite song on the album and that’s because they are all worth a listen. She really gave it her all.

For all that hard work, the bubbly 25-year-old has been recognized with 8 accolades from two big Ugandan awards events.

List of awards Azawi has won so far:

Janzi Awards 2021

Female Artist of the Year

Outstanding Album of the Year – African Music

Outstanding Afro Beat/Pop Artist

Buzz Teenz Awards 2021

Artist of the Year

Teenz Female Artist of the Year

Teenz Hottest Songwriter

Teenz Hottest Song of the year – ‘Slow Dancing’

Teenz Flyest video – ‘Slow Dancing’

Azawi paraded all her awards on Tuesday and thanked her fans for making it happen through social media.

2021 just got more sweet and spicy. Album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year.. everything of the year. So thankful to my fans. 2022 another Our Year. Azawi

2021 just got more sweet and spicy. Album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year.. everything of the year. So thankful to my fans. 2022 another Our Year https://t.co/pEQ1D4MBtc pic.twitter.com/0pnQrWeZ9W — Azawi (@AzawiOfficial) December 21, 2021

Well, tighten your seat belts. Azawi is coming in hotter next year, and we love to see it. Congratulations to her!