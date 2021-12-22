Big Talent singer Eddy Kenzo presented a new talented duo Ugaboyz to the world with a new collaboration dubbed “Freaky Friday”.

On Tuesday, Eddy Kenzo and the Ugaboyz held a press conference in which the new duo was unveiled yet again to the music industry.

Kenzo revealed that he was greatly influenced by the hard work and desire to do good music that the Ugaboys showed him hence rewarding them with a collabo.

Ugaboyz is a Ugandan music duo consisting of two promising talents who have their dreams set towards winning big things for Uganda.

Read Also: Why were they rushed? – Eddy Kenzo sides with Spice Diana on the Janzi Awards

Previously, the Ugaboys were signed to Black Market Records, a partnership which was ended on mutual terms as they sought to push their careers farther.

With a bit of rebranding, the Ugaboyz have hit the road yet again and this time they collaborated with Uganda’s finest music export Eddy Kenzo.

Their new Afrobeats song “Freaky Friday” was released on 17th December, 2021 and it is one that will evoke all the good vibes to put you in the party mood.

Kenzo and Ugaboys fuse their music styles to create a masterpiece about the party life of Kampala. It was produced by Bash Killa.

The visuals were directed by Allan Sojah and they show the beauty of Uganda’s capital city and its people who are full of vibes.

Take a gaze below: