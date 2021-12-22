Martha Kay Kagimba and A Pass continued to confuse netizens with their relationship fantasy as the former poured her heart out for the latter on his birthday.

Yesterday, social media was filled with photos of singer Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass as he celebrated his 32nd birthday.

His fans, followers, and fellow celebrities sent him birthday wishes in which they emphasised what a talent he is and a big force in the local music industry.

The message that caught our attention, however, was from A Pass’ crush Martha Kay who poured her heart out for the singer.

Through Instagram, the Actress and Comedienne revealed how she is so glad to have crossed paths with the comic singer.

Martha thanked A Pass for supporting her career selflessly and wished him every good thing on this world.

Happy birthday to the main Swilat A Pass. I’m so glad our paths crossed! You are truly a force to be reckoned with! Your intelligence! Your creativity…Simply out of this world. Surely we don’t deserve you! Thank you for allowing yourself to pour into me and my career so selflessly. I wish you every good and perfect thing. Martha Kay Kagimba

Her message was obviously perceived differently by the netizens most of whom continued to ask her to just make him her husband.

Checkout the replies in the post below:

Belated happy birthday Bagonza!