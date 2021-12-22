Renowned Dancehall singer Zex Bilangilangi acknowledged picking inspiration from Bobi Wine’s first born Solomon Kampala.

In August, Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi turned 16-years-old. At that age, he has already achieved a lot to inspire his peers.

He has also attracted the attention of older celebrities and bigger brands within the East African entertainment industry.

His fashion sense and social media consciousness have also impressed global music icon Kanye West who followed him on Instagram in November.

Read Also: Kanye West follows Bobi Wine’s son Solomon Kampala on Instagram

He is in a good place in his life and now winning awards and recognitions from celebrated public figures.

One of his friends, also an established Dancehall act, Zex Inchkumi Bilangilangi also acknowledged being inspired by Kampala.

While speaking to press at the recently concluded Buzz Teenz Awards, Zex said, “I am happy for him and what he has achieved at a young age. He inspires me.”

Kampala was voted by his fellow teenagers as the Best Teenz Fashion Star at the 15th edition of the annual BTAs.

Scrolling through Kampala’s social media, his love for unique fashion, Yeezys, and shirtless photos are unmissable.

Take a gaze: