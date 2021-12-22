Eddy Kenzo has also added his name on the list of local artistes who have questioned the credibility of the Janzi Awards. He doesn’t understand why they were rushed.

For weeks now, Spice Diana has been attacking the Janzi Awards, questioning their intent and the credibilty of their awarding criteria.

She has made it clear that she is not impressed with several local awards organisers who have used their platforms to exploit local artistes.

To that effect, she asked never to be nominated again in the local awards without consent and threatened to sue whoever will not obey her request.

While speaking to journalists at his Makindye based Big Talent Entertainment studios, Kenzo sided with Spice Diana.

The 2015 BET award winner questioned why the Janzi Awards were rushed. He said that Spice had a point in exposing them.

It should be remembered the Janzi Awards were announced, nominations submitted, and awards dished out within a space of two weeks.

He also said that he is not bothered by critics who say he did not deserve to win the Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa award at the 2021 AFRIMAs.

He said that, just like anyone else, that is there opinion and they have a right to it but he cannot be reacting to every criticism that is sent his way.

He, however, made it clear that each nominee in the category deserved to win and so he finds no fault in the award having been given to him.

Kenzo asked media to take a bold step and always ask the local awards organisers some big questions if the industry is to find the answers that have always been asked.

In Uganda, we have awards which I personally don’t agree with what they are doing but I just choose to keep quiet because I have no right, however much I may not be contented. If someone woke up and organised their own awards, he has the right to give it to anyone they desire. This is business but the bad thing they do is use the country’s name in their awards. For example, there are awards that were recently held. I was also given an award. The issue is not rewarding me but they should be doing a good job. Why do you need to organise awards in two weeks? Really? Why rush? Eddy Kenzo

